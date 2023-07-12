Council could launch crackdown on poor parking outside schools within weeks

Shaloamei, Alex-Jenson, Ishaam join Strider and staff and officers to launch the new School Street at Ferndale Primary School, Great Barr, last month

Walsall Council is targeting parents dropping their children off on the school-run using new powers by the Department for Transport.

It follows complaints about inconsiderate parking outside school gates, while residents have also complained about parents parking across their drives.

The Department for Transport is handing more powers to local authorities to take action, as police rarely have sufficient resources to do so.

Walsall Council bosses said it was likely the cameras would go live before the end of this month.

Motorists who ignore road rules will then begin to be fined.

A Walsall Council spokesman said: “ We anticipate that moving traffic enforcement powers will be granted by July 22.

"We plan to share more detailed information over the next few days regarding the implementation of this legislation in the borough.”

It comes after parents were banned from parking outside Ferndale Primary School in Great Barr following the creation of the first 'school street' in Sandwell, which bars the entry of traffic in morning and afternoons.