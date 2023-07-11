Teenage girl taken to hospital after falling down bank near Walsall brook

The incident took place on Station Road. Picture: Google

Emergency services were called to the scene of the incident on Station Road at around 5.16pm on Monday.

On arrival, paramedics discovered a teenage girl who had fallen down a bank near to the road, which backs onto the Ford Brook.

A spokesman for West Midlands Ambulance Service, said: "We were called to reports of a patient who had fallen down a bank near to Station Road at 5.16pm.

"One ambulance, a paramedic officer and the Trust’s Hazardous Area Response Team (HART) attended the scene.

"On arrival we discovered one patient, a teenage female. Ambulance staff worked together with colleagues from the fire service to bring the patient to safety before she was treated for injuries not believed to be serious. She was then taken to Walsall Manor Hospital."

Crews from West Midlands Fire Service also attended upon the scene following a call from HART personnel at around 5.49pm.

Firefighters assisted HART personnel in reaching the girl on an "inaccessible" area of the brook, before transporting her to safety using a water raft.

A spokesman for West Midlands Fire Service, added: "Two fire engines and a 4x4 brigade response vehicle responded, crewed by 13 firefighters. The first crew arrived within five minutes of being mobilised.

"We assisted HART personnel in reaching a girl with a suspected broken leg, on an inaccessible section of a brook. The girl was transported to safety using a water raft.