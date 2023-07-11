Man injured after lorry and van crash on M6 northbound

The collision is said to have taken place along the M6 northbound

The incident took place between Junction 10 for Wolverhampton and Junction 10a for the M54 just after 8am.

It saw commuters face major disruption during the morning rush hour, with congestion stretching for eight miles along the busy motorway.

A spokesman for National Highways said that the crash involved two vehicles.

Paramedics from West Midlands Ambulance Service and officers from the Central Motorway Police group were on the scene of the collision.

Traffic is now said to be flowing freely.

A spokesman for West Midlands Ambulance Service said: "We were called to reports of a collision between a lorry and a van on the northbound M6, near to junction 10, at 8.21am.

"One ambulance and a paramedic officer attended the scene. On arrival we discovered one patient, a man, who was from the van. He was treated for injuries not believed to be serious before being taken to New Cross Hospital."