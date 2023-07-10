Almost a dozen Walsall councillors 'yet to complete criminal record checks'

Walsall Town Hall

Walsall Council’s standards committee is set to discuss figures which show 11 of the 60 elected members are yet to carry out DBS checks – as instructed by the authority.

A report said they do not have a valid check because they have either not completed it or more than four years has passed since they last did one and all of the councillors have been written to as a reminder.

The figure marks an improvement from January this year when almost half of the 60 councillors had failed to take part in the process.

Councillors are also required to inform monitoring officer Tony Cox of any changes to their criminal records on an annual basis.

It’s not a legal requirement for councillors to have criminal record checks, but in May 2016, the authority agreed to undergo them every four years to ‘maintain transparency and high standards of behaviour’.

The report to next Monday’s Standards Committee meeting said: “Members are required to complete a DBS check every four years.

“As of 7th July 2023 there are 48 members who have a valid basic or enhanced criminal record check which has been registered by the Monitoring Officer.

“Currently one member has submitted their criminal record check application and is awaiting the results of their check.

“This is an improvement on 29 members holding a valid criminal record check when this was last discussed at Standards Committee on 31st January 2023.

“The remaining 11 do not have a valid criminal record check because either they have not completed the process or more than four years have passed since the last time they did.

“All of these Members were contacted on 15th June 2023 and informed.

“In the intervening years Members are also asked to confirm, in the form of an annual declaration, if there have been any changes to their criminal record since their last check was conducted.

“There are 17 Members out of a possible 27 who have duly completed this form.