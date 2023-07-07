Police launch appeal to find 67-year-old man missing from Walsall care home

West Midlands Police has released an image of Patrick to help in the appeal

Patrick is described as being 5ft 8ins tall and of slim build with very short grey hair.

Police say he was last seen wearing a brown flat cap, long brown North Face hooded coat and blue jeans.

Patrick is said to have links to Edgbaston and Sutton Coldfield and is known to travel to these places.

Those with information on his whereabouts have been urged to call 999, quoting log 528 of July 7.