Police launch appeal to find 67-year-old man missing from Walsall care home

Patrick is described as being 5ft 8ins tall and of slim build with very short grey hair.
Police say he was last seen wearing a brown flat cap, long brown North Face hooded coat and blue jeans.
Patrick is said to have links to Edgbaston and Sutton Coldfield and is known to travel to these places.
Those with information on his whereabouts have been urged to call 999, quoting log 528 of July 7.
#MISSING | We need your help to find Patrick.— Walsall Police (@WalsallPolice) July 7, 2023
The 67-year-old is missing from his care home in Walsall, and we’re concerned for his wellbeing. pic.twitter.com/nepkxp5tDP