'Police incident' in Walsall leads to buses being diverted

Caldmore Road has been closed following an incident involving police, with bus services being diverted away from the area.

National Express West Midlands has diverted service 4, with buses running along Corporation Street and Wednesbury Road in both directions.

National Express tweeted: "Diversion, service 4. Due to the police incident on Caldmore Road in Walsall, all 4 services are using Corporation Street and Wednesbury road in both directions.

"We apologise for any inconvenience caused."

The bus service announced the incident at around 3.35pm.