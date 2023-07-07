'Police incident' in Walsall leads to buses being diverted

By Daniel WaltonWalsallPublished:

Buses in Walsall been diverted following a police incident which closed a road.

Caldmore Road has been closed following an incident involving police, with bus services being diverted away from the area.

National Express West Midlands has diverted service 4, with buses running along Corporation Street and Wednesbury Road in both directions.

National Express tweeted: "Diversion, service 4. Due to the police incident on Caldmore Road in Walsall, all 4 services are using Corporation Street and Wednesbury road in both directions.

"We apologise for any inconvenience caused."

The bus service announced the incident at around 3.35pm.

West Midlands Police has been approached for more information.

