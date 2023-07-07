Face-to-face digital support to be offered at Walsall Manor Hospital when centre launches

Walsall Manor Hospital

The new Walsall Connected centre will be officially launched at 2pm on Wednesday, July 12 by the Mayor of Walsall, Councillor Chris Towe, and Professor David Loughton, chief executive of Walsall Healthcare NHS Trust.

Walsall Connected is a partnership between Walsall Council and local community associations, libraries and partner organisations.

In total, there are now 28 Walsall Connected sites across the borough, conveniently located in the heart of local communities.

Free Wi-Fi and access to public computers is available and trained staff and volunteers are on hand to assist people and teach valuable digital skills.

As well as offering support to residents to access online council services, it also gives residents the opportunity to learn transferable digital skills such as using email and web browsing.

Councillor Mike Bird, leader of Walsall Council, said, “It’s important that our residents have access to the digital world and so I am delighted a Walsall Connected centre is opening here at the hospital.

“It’s a great location and I’m sure that it will prove to be popular.

"It means that more people can take advantage of the opportunities that digital technology offers and understand how to access online services.

"Increasingly, more and more services and information are going online so it’s important that support is available and accessible for those who need it.”

Andrew Rice, patient experience and voluntary services manager at Walsall Healthcare NHS Trust, said: “Being able to provide such a centre in the hospital was another significant step towards creating more inclusive communities.