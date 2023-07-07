Councillors in ‘hate crime’ row

Walsall Labour group leader Aftab Nawaz and deputy Khizar Hussain

Local party leader Aftab Nawaz and his deputy Khizar Hussain have denied chanting anti-Ahmadi rhetoric and distributing literature linked to an extremist organisation which targets the group.

The allegations came following an incident last month in Park Street in the town centre where two stalls were set up near each other – one manned by the Muslim group including the councillors, the other set up by the Ahmadiyya Muslim Association Walsall.

After members from each group came together, the councillors and others took part in chanting which promoted the belief of the finality of the Prophethood of Muhammed; Ahmadi Muslims believe in the possibility of future prophets.

But this resulted in them being accused of showing support for the hard line, Pakistan-based anti-Ahmadi organisation Khatme Nabuwwat because of the chants and leaflets being distributed.

Ahmadiyya Muslim Association UK said the incident left members present distressed and it was reported to the police as a hate crime.

They added they have also lodged a formal complaint to the Labour Party and are awaiting the outcome of their investigations.

A spokesperson for West Midlands Police said: “We’ve carried out enquiries and no offences have been disclosed.”

Councillor Nawaz said both he and Councillor Hussain do not condone violence or hatred against any person or groups, adding they had no links to any extreme organisations.

He said one of the chants, ‘Tajdaar Khatam e Nabuwaat Zindabaad’ translates as “Long live the wearer of the crown of the finality of the Prophethood (namely the prophet Muhammad saw)” while another, “Labaik Ya Rasoolallah” means “We are present oh prophet of Allah”.

Councillor Nawaz said: “Khizar Hussain and I were helping at this stall in a private capacity and not as councillors.

“The members of the Ahmadiyya Khadiyanni movement arrived and set up a stall within a few metres of the stall we were standing at.

“This was seen as provocative, as the whole town centre was available for anyone to set up a stall.

“A member of the public visited our stall and then went to the other stall where he was being questioned. This led to some on our stall walking across in order to help him.

“At this point, some chanting took place. In addition to this fact some members of the Ahmadiya/Khadiyanni group spoke to one of the gentlemen with us. This was a polite conversation.

“None of these statements (chanted) have anything to do with any group and are statements referring to the Islamic belief that the Prophet Muhammad (saw) was the final Prophet.

“Neither Khizar Hussain or I support any group, nor do we condone violence, discrimination or hatred against any person, persons or groups.

“There is absolutely no link whatsoever with any organisation or group that uses violence against others or promotes violence and hatred.

“It is a total mischaracterisation and factually inaccurate to suggest that the chants were in anyway whatsoever promoting any group/movement, violence or hatred.”

Basharat Nazir, press secretary for the Ahmadiyya Muslim Association UK, said a report published in 2020 by the All-Party Parliamentary Group for the Ahmadiyya Muslim Community highlighted ‘the ongoing persecution’.