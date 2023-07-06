Acorns Children's Hospice takes home prestigious national award

The team from Acorns retail celebrate their award success

Acorns Children’s Hospice won the Outstanding Charity Retailer Award in the Charity Retail Association Awards, which took place on June 28 in Harrogate.

The award ceremony is held annually and aims to celebrate the achievements, creativity and impact of the charity retail sector.

Acorns was up against the Salvation Army and British Red Cross but took the prize thanks to a number of forward-thinking retail initiatives.

One such initiative was its retail investment program, which saw 10 shops receive a refit and iPads to help facilitate staff training and the collection of gift-aid.

Last year, Acorns, which has 40 shops across the West Midlands, delivered a record-breaking £2 million in funds to the care of life-limited children and their families across the West Midlands and Gloucestershire.

Gary Pettit, director of retail at Acorns, said: "We’re absolutely thrilled to be recognised at these awards and I’m so proud of our amazing retail team and volunteers.

“We’ve achieved so much because of their hard work and commitment - and as a result, continue to make a huge difference in the lives of the local children and families we serve.

“We are proud to receive an accolade that reaffirms our commitment to excellence as a leader in the charity retail sector.

“Our aim is to create a sustainable and innovative retail operation and empower our teams to grow income whilst developing a positive customer experience.”