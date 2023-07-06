Historic arson-hit buildings to be demolished

What remains of Greatrex House, as seen from Marsh Street, Walsall. PIC: Google Street View

Walsall Council planning officers have given the go-ahead for the demolition of the former commercial units Argyle Works, William House and Greatrex House which sit on the corner of Navigation Street and Marsh Street.

Applicants HAV Consult Limited said the buildings have fallen victim to vandalism, fires and neglect rendering them ‘beyond economic repair’.

Now, what remains of the buildings will come down and the land they sit on levelled off ready for future redevelopment.

There have been previous applications to transform the area into luxury apartments and, in 2019, permission was granted for a 222-flat scheme.

But that development has not progressed and the planning permission gained has now lapsed.

HAV Consult intends to start the demolition this month with the work expected to take around three months to complete.

They said: “The works include demolition of a number of redundant commercial units; Argyle Works, William House and Greatrex House that are located on corner of Navigation Street and Marsh Street.

“The buildings are severely dilapidated, having suffered from neglect by previous owners, vandalism and fire and hence are beyond economic

repair. The site had planing permission for redevelopment which has lapsed.

“Demolition will be undertaken by a combination of hand deconstruction and mechanical demolition techniques.

“Suitable hardcore from demolition is to be crushed for reuse on site. Other materials will be segregated and processed for removal from site to various licensed recycling centres or waste stations.