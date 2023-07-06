Former Goodyear workers donate custom stained glass window to build community spirit

WALSALL JONATHAN HIPKISS 04/07/2023.Acorns Children's Hospice in Walsall have a new Stained Glass window paid for by TGWU Benevolent Charity ex-Goodyear Workers..Pictured L/R Noel Cramer (Director of Supporter Engagement at Acorns) and Cyril Barrett (Chairman TGWU Benevolent Charity ex-Goodyear Workers).

A custom stained glass window has been installed in the Acorns Children's Hospice building on Walstead Road, Walsall, and features the badges of both the Acorns Children's Hospice and the Transport and General Workers' Union (TGWU).

The decorative window is among the latest groups of donations made by the former Goodyear workers of the TGWU, where they had previously donated recumbent trainers costing £6,200 for the Walsall-based Heart Care, and rowing fitness equipment including five rowing machines and three exercise bikes.

Cyril Barrett, Chairman of the TGWU Benevolent Charity of ex-Goodyear Workers, said: "We have donated a glass window put in, this glass window was manufactured locally in Stourbridge, it's a local manufacturer with a local design.

"The stained glass has the logo of the old Union branch on it as well as the legendary hospice acorn. All of the stuff we have done is create this lovely legacy for the ex-Goodyear workers and give something to Acorns for their hard work.

"This all came from the work of the ex-Goodyear workers, and is centred around securing their legacy, and also bringing the community together, hopefully, this will help the worker's legacy of kindness and care live on for years to come."

The window adopted the new colours of the Acorns Children's Hospice in Walsall, with an aim to incorporate local themes in the window design.

Mr Cramer said: "The window is beautiful it was designed and created by a Black Country designer, it was very important to us that the history of our area was reflected all the way through.

"The colours that were used in the glass reflect the colours that Acorns used in the newly refurbished hospice and it picks up on the themes so that is complimentary to this very special place."

The artistic glass window is available for all visitors to see, with the director of supporter engagement at Acorns, Noel Cramer, inviting everyone to have a look.

Mr Cramer added: "This is a really special way to show our appreciation for all the hard work that those Goodyears workers contributed to us over the years, It was lovely to see this long history come to a culmination in this way, it's a great way to recognise all of our important contributors.