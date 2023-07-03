Players young and old turnout for launch of Walsall community football centre

Former Walsall players at the launch of the Chris Nicholl Soccer centre: (L-R) Brian Caswell, Kenny Mower and Martin O'Connor. Pics: Phil Blagg

The Chris Nicholl Soccer Centre is built next to the London Midland Railway Club Association (LMRCA)_in Wednesbury Road, Pleck.

Costing over £250,00 to develop, it features a seven a side UEFA approved 3g pitch and brand new changing rooms amongst other facilities.

It is the brainchild Independent Saddlers Supporters Association (ISSA), a body founded five years ago which serves and represents Walsall supporters and gets involved in community projects.

Nicholl, who successfully managed Walsall between 1994 and 1997, couldn't be present due to ill health but sent a good luck message.

But former players Martin O'Connor, Brian Caswell and Kenny Mower were there at the two tournaments, for Under 15s and adults, which raised £2,050 to be split between Acorns Hospice and Autism UK.

The centre aims to promote affordable football for the whole community and much of the work on it was done by volunteers and companies who donated their services either free or cheaply.

Partners included Walsall Council, West Midlands Police, Pyramid Construction, Sportfield Limited, Majestic Travel , West Midlands Signs and Graphics and Total Crane Solutions, with sponsorship and grant funding support comibg from the Suez Community trust, Enevert Comunity Trust, the FA's Football Foundation and the Terence Higgins Trust.

ISSA chairman Dave Beckett said they wouldn't have been able to get the project completed without the help of sponsors, commercial partners and the hard work of individuals.

He said: "This has been 18 months in the making and it has been a long and at times stressful period but the ultimate aim of providing an affordable football facility for all sections of the community has been realised.

"As a supporters group we never forget our roots. From day one we were set up to help the community and with this new venture I think the. ISSA and the LMRCA have done that.

."We always aim to give something back and the link up with Acorns and Autism UK from a successful opening event is evidence of that.