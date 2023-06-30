Fit pair in 48-hour-challenge for little Hunter

WALSALL COPYRIGHT MNA MEDIA TIM THURSFIELD 29/06/23.Liam Edwards and Craig Timmins, who were running four miles every four hours for forty eight hours, at King George's Park, Bloxwich, to raise money for Hunter Burns, aged 5. Also pictured is Hunter's mum Melissa Matthews...

Craig Timmins and Liam Edwards ran 12 sets of four miles around the King George V Memorial Playing Field every four hours until after starting on Thursday lunchtime at noon.

The money raised will go to the family of five-year-old Hunter Burns who needs help to fund speech therapy which would help fund speech therapy to help him speak and equipment to make him more independent.

Already they have raised £1,873 from a gofundme page and they also have sponsorship from AJs Gym, Walsh Funerals and Memorials, Fatty Baits, Optimum Security and Risk Management, Walsall Raw K9 supplies, CTS Fitness and Sports Cool. Their final target is £3,000

The two are already fit but Craig admitted the punishing schedule would test them to the limit. They have taken their inspiration from former American Navy SEAL David Goggins who is an ultra marathon runner and ultra-distance cyclist, triathlete and author.

He said: "David is famous for not only his extreme fitness events but also for his book on the 40-per-cent rule, his belief that most of us only tap into 40 per-cent of our capabilities.

"By taking on this challenge we have pushed ourselves to the limit but it is all to raise funds for Hunter who is a lad from the area who needs help at an early stage of his life.

"We have had some great sponsorship and interest already and would like to thank everyone for that."