Delays after traffic stopped on M6 as ambulances, fire service and police deal with crash

Junction 10 on the M6. Photo: Motorway Cameras

National Highways warned motorists that lanes were closed on the M6 northbound between Junction 10 for Walsall and Junction 10a at Wolverhampton for the M54.

They tweeted: "Due to the collision traffic has been stopped. Ambulance, police and our traffic officers are on the scene. Lanes are closed and traffic has been stopped.

"Delays are increasing, West Midlands Fire Service now also on the scene."