Delays after traffic stopped on M6 as ambulances, fire service and police deal with crash

By Adam SmithWalsallPublished: Last Updated:

Traffic was stopped on the M6 as fire and ambulance crews dealt with a serious crash.

Junction 10 on the M6. Photo: Motorway Cameras
Junction 10 on the M6. Photo: Motorway Cameras

National Highways warned motorists that lanes were closed on the M6 northbound between Junction 10 for Walsall and Junction 10a at Wolverhampton for the M54.

They tweeted: "Due to the collision traffic has been stopped. Ambulance, police and our traffic officers are on the scene. Lanes are closed and traffic has been stopped.

"Delays are increasing, West Midlands Fire Service now also on the scene."

Vehicles involved in the crash were moved onto the hard shoulder by about 11.20am and National Highways said delays should begin to ease.

Walsall
Local Hubs
News
Wolverhampton
Transport
Adam Smith

By Adam Smith

Reporter

Senior Reporter for the Express & Star.

Most Read

Sorry, we are not accepting comments on this article.

Top Stories

More from the Express & Star

Voices

Crime

Business

Education

UK & International News

UK News

Viral news

World News