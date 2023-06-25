'Police incident' closes busy Walsall road near to pub

The incident has happened on the A34 Birmingham Road in Walsall

The A34 Birmingham Road, in Walsall, was closed in both directions. Emergency services attended the scene near to the Bell Inn.

Motorists faced delays in the area and some buses were diverted.

National Express West Midlands warned its customers that its services had been affected. Diversions were put in place.

National Express West Midlands tweeted: "Diversion. Due to a police incident in Birmingham Road by Bell Inn.

"51/X51: To Walsall: Birmingham Road, Walstead Rroad, West Bromwich Road & normal line of route. 51/X51: From Walsall: Normal line of route."