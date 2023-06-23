Dog days are over as pooch nursery refused despite support

Amber Meadow Stables in Bridle Lane, Barr Beacon. Photo: Google

Bruce’s Doggy Day Care had hoped to open its latest facility at Amber Meadow Stables in Bridle Lane, Barr Beacon to provide walking services for up to 71 canines.

But members of Walsall Council’s planning committee raised concerns the venture would have a negative impact on the Green Belt, particularly the proposed two-metre high fencing, as well as other issues such as increased traffic.

Residents had also expressed fears about the potential harm to horses which use neighbouring fields. At a meeting on Thursday, some unveiled a banner in the council chamber to highlight their stance.

Bruce Casalis, who founded of Bruce’s Doggy Day Care 15 years ago, told committee he was confident these fears would not materialise and added he’d never had any issues from operating next to other animals including horses.

A report to members by officers also said there were no objections from statutory consultees and concluded it would not harm the Green Belt.

But the majority of the committee was not convinced and voted to reject the application based on the harm it would cause the area.

Deputy Council Leader and Pheasey Park Farm ward councillor Adrian Andrew said: “This is an inappropriate use of this particular site because this is in the heart of a huge equestrian area and as many people know, dogs and horses don’t readily mix.

“The four issues I think why this isn’t appropriate is the parking that would be needed for this facility and the vans, which will be assumed to be parked there all day, will have an impact on the Green Belt.

“The lighting that will come from this particular building will have an impact on the conservation area and the ecology. Barr Beacon has got dark sky status in order for people to look at the stars and space.

“I cannot see how two-metre high fences, that should be solid and prevent the dogs escaping and getting into the horse compounds, will not have a detrimental impact on the openness of the Green Belt.

“We will be introducing more traffic movements onto Bridle Lane which as many people know is a very fast, narrow lane and the junctions of both ends are incredibly dangerous.”

Mr Casalis, who is chair of the Pet Industry Federation and has been an advisor to Defra, said: “We’ve won numerous local and national awards for the high quality service we provide.

“The way to think of us is like a children’s nursery, not like a kennels. We’re about huge, green open space for happy social dogs to run around.

“We’re about constant care and daily enrichment activities that keep the dogs happy and quiet.

“We only take regular dogs we get to know well and have strict selection criteria. We have very high staff-to-dog ratios.

“We have noise management plans we know work very well. A happy dog is a quiet dog. We think if a dog is barking then something is wrong.

“I note the vast majority of public objections are equestrian related. I understand dog day care is somewhat of an unknown to many people. I’m confident these fears will not materialise.

“Being a rural based business, most of our existing sites are adjacent to horses, cows or sheep. One of our sites is on an equestrian yard and yet in all the years of operation, I’ve never had any issues from this being the case.

“I’m excited about Bruce’s coming to Walsall and Sutton Coldfield, from our demographic we know this is a fantastic area and we’ve already had a lot of interest. I know the people and their dogs are going to love what we do.