New strategy for future of borough agreed by cabinet

The new strategy comes following a survey to find out what residents and businesses in Walsall wanted to see

The final strategy for We are Walsall 2040 was approved by Cabinet on June 21, providing an ambitious collective vision for the borough by 2040.

The strategy provides a strategic framework for Walsall Council and its partners to prioritise resources and shared ambitions for a Walsall that works for everyone.

Walsall Council has a strong foundation of partnership working, collaboration and a determination to get things done. The We are Walsall 2040 strategy is a partnership effort that takes on board the things that matter to the people of Walsall and their dreams for the future.

More than 8000 people shared their views in what was the largest public consultation programme ever held in Walsall.

Community groups, businesses, students and Councillors - those who live, work, study and visit the towns across the borough, took part and helped shape the strategy.

This was followed by a survey which gave people the chance to have their say on the draft strategy and which showed that the majority of people agreed with the strategy, with priorities being safety, cleanliness and investment.

Councillor Garry Perry, Portfolio Holder for Resilient Communities at Walsall Council said: “I am pleased that the final strategy has been approved and I’m confident that the framework will help our partnership to deliver our ambitions.

"Walsall in 2040 will be a place where people are proud to live and work and this will be achieved by residents and businesses working together with public services to create a thriving borough of opportunity.

"Now the strategy is agreed, the hard work starts in order to make this happen “