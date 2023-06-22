Car used to fly-tip 10 bags of waste in Walsall is seized

The vehicle was seized in the Birchills area of Walsall

Utilising powers under the Environmental Protection Act 1990, officials from Walsall Council with the support of the police seized the car in the Birchills area on Thursday morning.

The car had been used to fly-tip 10 bags of illegally disposed waste in Miner Street and the owner failed to respond to Walsall Council.

Councillor Garry Perry, deputy leader and portfolio holder for resilient communities at Walsall Council, said: “Fly-tipping is a blight on the borough and costs the public a significant amount of money to clear - money that should be being spent on other services.

“This is a great result and well done to the team for all their work in tracking down this vehicle.

“Residents are encouraged to report fly-tipping incidents to the council so we can take action.