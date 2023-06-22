Bus passengers in Walsall face disruption after town centre 'incident'

By Adam SmithWalsallPublished:

An incident in Walsall has disrupted bus services in the town centre.

Buses in Walsall are being diverted
National Express West Midlands warned passengers several services would not be stopping on Stafford Street.

The bus company tweeted at 6.20pm on Thursday): "Service Disruption. Due to an incident on Stafford Street, Walsall.

"Services 31, 32 & X51 are using Leamore Lane, Green Lane. Services W29 & 19 are using John Street, Marlow Street, Profitt Street. In both directions."

The bus company apologised for passengers whose journeys would be delayed or faced a longer walk to catch their service.

National Express West Midlands added: "Apologies for any disruption caused."

