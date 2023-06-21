Powerful new film shares moving journey of families and shines honest light on Black Country hospice's care

Acorns Children's Hospice in Walsall

That is the powerful opening of a brand-new film by Acorns Children’s Hospice that takes people on the moving journey of families who need the charity’s lifeline care and support.

‘Stronger Together’ tells the story of remarkable families from across the region who are caring for children with life-limiting and life-threatening conditions and how communities play a vital role in making sure they never face this unimaginable journey alone.

The heartfelt film, which has premiered during Children’s Hospice Week, also shines an honest light on children’s hospice care and challenges a common myth that hospices are sad places where children only go to die.

Trevor Johnson, chief executive of Acorns Children’s Hospice, which has a hospice in Walsall, said: “We’re thrilled to bring you our inspirational new film.

"Stronger Together beautifully captures the true essence of Acorns and offers a genuine depiction of the compassionate and holistic care we provide as well as a real glimpse into the meaningful moments of joy, love, fun and togetherness we help to create.

“It is a powerful reminder that we are stronger together and highlights how our local community is pivotal for Acorns survival.

"Only with their help can we continue our children’s hospice care and be there for local children and families when they need us most, now and long into the future.”

Stronger Together was filmed over three days, across three sites in the spring.

The film takes viewers to Acorns hospices in Worcester and Walsall and to a family home in Birmingham, and features 12 families from across the West Midlands who rely on the charity’s care and support.

Its moving monologue is voiced by Duncan Fewins, a bereaved parent and Acorns ambassador.

The charity worked with Sutton Coldfield’s Ark Media to film Stronger Together and bring the captivating project to life.

Graham Allsopp, deputy CEO of Ark Media, said: “Creating this heartfelt and deeply moving film for Acorns has been an extraordinary privilege that me and the Ark team have thoroughly enjoyed.

"We wholeheartedly embrace projects that have the power to transform lives and this film, without a doubt, epitomises that very essence.”

Trevor added: “At Acorns, we are privileged to support some of the most extraordinary children and families in our community who inspire everything we do and we are indebted to all of the families who allowed us to share their stories as part of this film – they are the real heart of Stronger Together.

“Likewise, we have some wonderful supporters within our local community, and we were thrilled to work with Ark Media on this project. They truly understood our vision and helped us create a powerful film that we hope will capture hearts and minds and inspire more people to support Acorns and make a difference for local children and families.”

Acorns Children’s Hospice provides specialist palliative care for children with life-limiting and life-threatening conditions across the West Midlands and Gloucester, and support for their families.

The charity has cared for more than 700 children and around 1,000 families each year, including those who are bereaved.

Acorns needs £27,000 each day to provide its children’s hospice care, with around 65 per cent of these funds coming from fundraising and donations by the community and income from the charity’s retail shops.