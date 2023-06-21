Police appeal to help find missing 16-year-old Walsall boy

Tomas has been reported as missing from the Walsall area. Photo: Walsall Police

West Midlands Police officers in Walsall borough have launched an appeal for public help with finding Tomas, who is reported to have gone missing.

The 16-year-old is described as 5ft 5ins tall and was last seen wearing a grey hoody, dark blue jogging bottoms, blue trainers and carrying a mini square bag.

Walsall police have asked for anyone with any information to get in touch by calling 999.

A spokesman for Walsall Police said: "Have you seen Tomas?

"He's 16 and is missing from the Walsall area.

"Tomas is 5ft 5in and was wearing a grey hoody, dark blue jogging bottoms, blue trainers and carrying a mini square bag.