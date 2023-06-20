Council's best effort's undermined by fly tipping

Council in crackdown on fly tipping

Community protection notices were served on the landowner of Dalkeith Street in Birchills earlier this year where there was a build up of waster around the charity clothing bins. On June 8 the council removed the bins to put into safe storage and erected a temporary fence in the gateway area to stop fly tipping.

But within 24 hours fly tippers returned and dumped a mattress and piles of black bin bags full of waste.

Another hotspot at Victoria Street in Willenhall has suffered the same experience.

Councillor Garry Perry, deputy leader and portfolio holder for resilient communities at Walsall Council, said: “After a superb effort by the council to clean up hotspot areas and address the issue, the fly-tipping menace persists. To our dismay, discarded rubbish has been dumped once again.

"There’s simply no excuse for this and we know it’s a small minority of people who continue to dump their waste. It’s infuriating that an irresponsible few are letting down the rest of their community.

“Everyone - residents, landlords and businesses - has responsibilities when it comes to disposing of their waste. Valuable council resources are being used on clean-up operations and every pound spent on responding to these blights is £1 less that we have to spend on the services our residents need.

“If residents see fly-tipping, please report it to the council and be reassured that we will take action to help protect our communities. We don’t tolerate fly-tipping and we do everything possible to track down and charge offenders. We will not give up in our drive to tackle these hotspots and we have further work planned next week as we strive to change behaviour and clean up our borough.

“I’d also like to thank the team for cleaning up areas that have blighted the borough.”