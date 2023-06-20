'Concerns' for horse riders as doggy nursery proposed for Walsall green belt land

Amber Meadow Stables in Bridle Lane, Barr Beacon, which could become a doggy 'nursery'. Photo: Google Street View.

Bruce’s Doggy Day Care wants to open up a facility at Amber Meadow Stables, in Bridle Lane, Barr Beacon, which would provide walking services for up to 71 canines.

However, the plans have sparked concerns about the safety and welfare of horses and the dogs themselves, as well as wildlife.

A petition with 64 signatures from people including horse riders has been submitted, while the British Horse Society and Beacon Action Group have also made representations.

Other issues raised by objectors included an increase in traffic, disposal of waste, and development on green belt land.

But despite the opposition, members of Walsall Council’s planning committee are being recommended to approve the plan when it meets on Thursday.

Plans showing a proposed dog 'nursery' for Bridle Lane, Barr Beacon. Photo: Whit Rok Architecture.

Bruce’s Doggy Day Care, which was set up in Surrey 14 years ago, said a number of activities will take place if approval is granted.

The nursery would be open between 7.30am and 6pm, Mondays to Fridays, with the majority of dogs on site between 8.30am and 3pm. They added that no dogs would remain on site overnight.

The stables are based on green belt land and the Great Barr Conservation Area, but the firm said the development would not have a negative impact on this.

Beacon Action Group said: “We consider this application to be incompatible with the adjacent and surrounding fields as it is in the centre of an equine area with adjacent fields used by horse owners to accommodate their animals.

“The fencing arrangements necessary to separate the dogs from the horses would have to be substantial to prevent noise from the 71 dogs, which would likely result in will harm the horses, and the design and appearance may not be suitable in a conservation area.”

A report to committee added: “The British Horse Society has submitted a holding objection with the following concerns raised.

“How is the proposal protecting and enhancing rights of way? How is the proposal impacting on other local businesses and how would the proprietor/applicant mitigate these risks?

“How would risks on the highway during the construction/development period and for the running of the business be managed?”

Officers said the development would not have any impact on the green belt or nearby heritage assets.

They said: “The use would require no buildings on site, minimal car parking, no lighting due to the daylight hours of use and it is not intended to change the current methods of access resulting in no loss of natural habitat and environment.