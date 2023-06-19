World famous Thai Boxing Academy opening in Walsall in July

Steve Logan

K-Star Thai Boxing Academy is putting the final preparations to its new premises in Lichfield Street.

The first K-Star academy was founded in Kingstanding 30 years ago by Steve Logan and has produced a host of world champions.

Steve is about to fly out to Venice to help Great Barr fighter Gene Smith's tilt at world Muay Thai championship glory later this week.

K-Star currently has gyms in Birmingham, Oldbury and Solihull and Steve is looking forward to opening in Walsall.

He said: "We are happy to be opening a new full time academy in Walsall (WS1 1SL) so we will be offering all new students a free 1 to 1 Introductory lesson.

"This will be a great way to see if you enjoy Thai Boxing and get started on your journey of success. Thai Boxing is a great way to build your confidence, learn self defence while getting fit and having fun in a safe environment.

"Whether your goal is to fight in the ring or just get in better shape and have some fun then we have classes for you! Beginners classes up to advanced classes. Kids and adults are welcome and we are the only full time Thai Boxing Academy in Walsall."