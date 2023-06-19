Former workhouse on list of most endangered Victorian buildings

The former Office for the Board of Guardians of Walsall Poor Law Union is on The Victorian Society’s Top Ten Endangered Buildings list 2023.
The building on Pleck Road has been on the market since last year, with an asking price of £499,999, but is also in urgent need of investment and restoration to avoid it having to pulled down.
The Grade II-listed Jacobethan building was designed by Henry E. Lavender between 1898 and 1900 and is the only part of the Victorian Walsall Manor Hospital that was not demolished.
The Building pre-dated the hospital as it was built as the offices for the Central Union Workhouse which housed 350 people.
The two storey building has mullion-transom windows with a tower on the right corner with an arched doorway topped by a shield, a corbelled eaves cornice, and a lead-clad ogee dome with an ornate weathervane on the finial.
The Online Property Agency, from Birmingham, which has listed the building, describes it as a "spacious detached property with great potential situated in just walking distance of the Walsall Manor Hospital".
"This grade II listed property has a variety of uses (STP) such apartments/flats or even a beautiful family home.
"The property is well presented from the outside and still retains some pleasing period features externally."
The building has been left untouched since 2007 and is now marooned in front of the large new hospital and the society said it would make very superior offices when restored or could be converted for housing.
Griff Rhys Jones, Victorian Society President said: “Don’t be frightened of the workhouse. They were a necessary step towards our own welfare programmes.
"This one became part of a hospital next door which has now been demolished.
"It seems extraordinarily wasteful and wilful that a new use cannot be found for this fine building. It was offices originally and could fulfil that function again.
"Why erect a boring cookie-cutter office design when you could work in something this stylish.
"This is a palace looking for a new occupant.”
The full Top Ten list includes an earl’s mansion that became a hostel for the homeless, two engineering marvels that saved lives through improving sanitation, and a club where newly enfranchised voters could meet. Details of each of the Grade II listed buildings in the West Midlands, and the threats they face, follow below.
The list is based on public nominations from across England and Wales, and the buildings selected represent industrial, religious, domestic, and civic architecture from across the nation with unique historical and community significance and value.
Nominated buildings must be dated between 1837 and 1914.
Top 10 Endangered Buildings 2023 (in no particular order):
St Andrew’s Church, Temple Grafton, Warwickshire. Architect: Frederick Preedy, 1875, Grade II
Office for the Board of Guardians of Walsall Poor Law Union, Walsall. Architect: Henry E. Lavender, 1898-1900, Grade II
Blackborough House, Kentisbeare, Devon. Architect: James Thomas Knowles (senior), 1838, Grade II
Rockwell Green Water Tower, Somerset. Architect: Edward Pritchard, 1885, Grade II
Trowse Sewage Pumping Station, Norwich. Architect: Alfred Morant, 1869 and 1909
The Coach and Horses Hotel, Wallsend. Watson for W.B. Reed & Co, 1907, Grade II
Carlisle Victorian and Turkish Baths. County Surveyor: WC Marks, 1884 and 1909, Grade II
The Constitutional Club, Lincoln. Architect: William Watkins, 1895, Grade II
Soldiers’ Point House, Holyhead, Anglesey. Designer-Builder Charles Rigby,1849, Grade II
Liverpool Street Station and the former Great Eastern Hotel. Architects: Edward Wilson, Nick Derbyshire, British Rail Architects’ Department. Charles Barry Junior and Charles Edward Barry, extended 1901 Colonel RW Edis and Maples, 2000 alterations by Manser Associates and Conran Design. Station: Grade II, Hotel: Grade II*