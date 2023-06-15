West Midlands joint second highest county for accidental drownings in the UK

Tributes left at the side of the canal in Walsall where a four-year-old boy died last year

In 2022, there were 10 accidental drownings reported in the region – an increase of seven on the previous year, a recent report from the National Water Safety Forum (NWSF) shows.

Among the tragedies, four boys died after falling in a frozen lake in Solihull in December last year.

A four-year-old boy also died after falling into a canal which runs alongside Razorbill Way, Walsall, on March 4 last year.

Officers from West Midlands Police lay bouquets of flowers near to the scene at Babbs Mill Lake, Solihull, wher3e four boys died

And last winter there were also many warnings issued by police and councils to keep off frozen water, although shocking footage was captured in December showing a group of school pupils dicing with death on a frozen canal near Brownhills.

As temperatures have been rising, the Royal Life Saving Society UK (RLSS UK) has urged people ahead of Drowning Prevention Week to ensure they have the water safety knowledge needed to enjoy a summer by the water.

Lee Heard, charity director at RLSS UK, said: “With June, July, and August proving to be the months with the most fatalities, it is vitally important that everyone has an understanding of water safety, especially during the summer months – 46 per cent of UK accidental drownings took place in those three summer months in 2022.

“We want to ensure that everyone can enjoy their summer break and enjoy being in or around water but be safe in the knowledge that they, and their children, have the skills and understanding about water safety, which could potentially save a life. Every life is worth saving.”

For Drowning Prevention Week, which runs from Saturday to June 24, RLSS UK is promoting its range of free educational resources available on its website for children, young people and parents.

Mr Heard added: “This year for Drowning Prevention Week we are aiming to educate more young people than ever about water safety and give children the skills to enjoy a lifetime of fun in the water.

“We have a range of free educational resources available on the RLSS UK website, including lesson plans for schools and resources for parents, as well as a brand new animation to engage young people in learning about water safety.

“In a recent survey, one in four parents in the UK haven’t or don’t remember ever discussing water safety with their children.

“Drowning Prevention Week brings the focus of water safety to people’s minds, giving everyone the opportunity to be equipped with the appropriate skills and knowledge to be summer ready when it comes to being safe in and around water during the summer months and beyond.