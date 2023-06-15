Man injured in crash that closed Walsall town centre street

By Daniel WaltonWalsallPublished: Comments

A man was injured in a crash that closed a Walsall road.

Bradford Street was closed last night following a police incident
Bradford Street was closed last night following a police incident

Bradford Street, near Walsall town centre, was partially closed yesterday as police attended to the incident on Bridgeman Street.

The incident took place at around 6.50pm on Wednesday, and saw at least one man injured.

On Twitter West Midlands Roads wrote: "Bradford Street, Walsall. Road traffic collision around Bridgeman Street. Police are on the scene.

"Expect congestion and delays in the area. Allow extra travel time or consider alternative routes."

Emergency services have been approached for comment.

Walsall
Local Hubs
News
Daniel Walton

By Daniel Walton

Community News Reporter

Community News Reporter covering the West Midlands for the Express & Star.

Most Read

Top Stories

More from the Express & Star

Voices

Crime

Business

Education

UK & International News

UK News

Viral news

World News