Man injured in crash that closed Walsall town centre street

Bradford Street was closed last night following a police incident

Bradford Street, near Walsall town centre, was partially closed yesterday as police attended to the incident on Bridgeman Street.

The incident took place at around 6.50pm on Wednesday, and saw at least one man injured.

On Twitter West Midlands Roads wrote: "Bradford Street, Walsall. Road traffic collision around Bridgeman Street. Police are on the scene.

"Expect congestion and delays in the area. Allow extra travel time or consider alternative routes."