Charity ready to open new low-price Walsall pop-up shop

The new shop on Bradford Street is set to open on June 23.

Compton Care is opening the store on Bradford Street at 10am on Friday, June 23, which will be managed by Tammey Fieldhouse, who has worked for the charity since 2018 in other stores across the estate.

Tammey said: “We’re really excited about the opening of our new shop and looking forward to welcoming the people of Walsall through our doors.

"We will be hosting a party to mark the opening of the shop, so come along to meet our much-loved mascot Custard the bear, enjoy a cupcake and grab yourself a bargain.

“We understand that many people are struggling financially due to the rising cost of living and are looking forward to helping those who are feeling the squeeze by offering a wide range of pre-loved and brand-new items at amazing prices, from fashion and books to homeware and toys.

"We’re encouraging people to make an early appearance as we’re expecting a busy day as savvy shoppers seek out pre-loved gems.

"Our first customer will also receive a free gift.”

Steve Samra, associate director of trading at Compton Care, added: “We are looking forward to becoming part of the Walsall community to provide local shoppers bargains.

"Every purchase will help fund our many services, from our Inpatient Unit in Compton to the care we offer patients at home and in the community.

"We also hope it will raise awareness of how we can support people in the region.”

Compton Care has said it is in need of volunteers to support in the shop, with the flexible role involving helping customers and processing donations.

The charity currently operates 21 stores across the West Midlands, in addition to online shopping via eBay, Shpock and Depop, and all profits made from the sale of items go directly towards funding care for the patients and families supported by the charity.

The pop-up shop will be in Walsall for 24 months and is centrally located on Bradford Street, next door to the Victorian Arcade, and will be open from Monday to Saturday from 9am to 4pm