Approval for large Walsall industrial development on empty land

How Walsall 90 willlook

Walsall Council has granted permission for the development of a former Holiday Inn complex on a vacant circa 5.4-acre site off Wolverhampton Road West in Bentley.

Graftongate will speculatively develop a single 90,000 sq ft unit on a design and build basis, including high quality office space and secure, self-contained parking.

The new development will be known as ‘Walsall 90’ and will be built to industry leading sustainability and environmental standards. It will target BREEAM ‘excellent’ and an EPC A+ rating, providing net zero in occupation.

Sustainable technologies and features will include photovoltaic panels, EV charging, a high performing envelope, low energy LED lighting and SUDs.

The scheme will also benefit from a 40-metre deep yard and 14m haunch height.

Walsall 90 will create new jobs on both a temporary and permanent basis and could be available for occupation as early as the first quarter of 2024.

Graftongate construction director, James Martyn-Smith said; “Walsall 90 offers prospective occupiers the chance to create a premium quality logistics unit to meet their needs. We will be delivering a highly efficient development, loaded with sustainable features, that will appeal to a range of businesses.

“The site lies in a prominent location, with direct access to Junction 10 of the M6 motorway.”

Savills and JLL have been appointed joint agents on the scheme.

Christian Smith of Savills said: “Located on the new and improved Junction 10 of the M6, Walsall 90 will be perfectly placed for occupiers looking for excellent motorway access. The junction has been significantly upgraded and can provide rapid access to the wider network, including the M5, M42, M6 Toll and M54.”