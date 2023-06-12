Arson-hit leather factory buildings in Walsall to be flattened

Greatrex House in Navigation Street, Walsall. PIC: Google Street View

HAV Consult Limited have put in an application to demolish the former commercial units Argyle Works, William House and Greatrex House on the corner of Navigation Street and Marsh Street.

The buildings have suffered from issues including vandalism, fires and neglect and the applicants said the buildings were ‘beyond economic repair’.

If approved by Walsall Council planning officers, the area will be levelled off ready for future redevelopment of the site.

There have been previous applications to transform the area into luxury apartments and, in 2019, permission was granted for a 222-flat scheme.

But that development has not progressed and the planning permission gained has now lapsed.

HAV Consult hope to start the demolition in July with the work expected to take around three months to complete.

They said: “The works include demolition of a number of redundant commercial units; Argyle Works, William House and Greatrex House that are located on corner of Navigation Street and Marsh Street.

“The buildings are a mixture of single, two, three and four storeys in height. There is a mix of construction types including steel frame and traditional masonry.

“The buildings are severely dilapidated, having suffered from neglect by previous owners, vandalism and fire and hence are beyond economic repair. The site had planning permission for redevelopment which has lapsed.

“Demolition will be undertaken by a combination of hand deconstruction and mechanical demolition techniques.

“Suitable hardcore from demolition is to be crushed for reuse on site. Other materials will be segregated and processed for removal from site to various licensed recycling centres or waste stations.