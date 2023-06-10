Casualty stars take centre stage opening of Walsall hospital's new urgent care centre

BBC soap Casualty stars Neet Mohan and Charles Venn, who helped to open the centre with Walsall mayor Chris Towe and mayoress his daughter Louisa Hughes

Charles Venn and Neet Mohan who play characters Jacob Masters and Dr Rash Masum respectively in the long-running BBC were special guests at the Walsall Manor Hospital event yesterday, while new Mayor of Walsall, Councillor Chris Towe, cut the ribbon at the ceremony.

Other guests included Walsall South MP Valerie Vaz, Walsall North MP Eddie Hughes, NHS England Midlands medical director Dr Rabia Imtiaz, and Black Country health chiefs.

Charles, 49, said: “The teams are so affable, professional and warm and it was wonderful to meet some of the patients as well. When you see healthcare in real life, you realise the importance of what you’re trying to portray in front of the camera and its gravitas.

“Coming to places of this magnitude brings it home and it really is an honour for us both to be able to tell these stories.”

The new £40m Urgent and Emergency Care Unit at Walsall Manor Hospital

Neet, 37, said: “We play fictional medics so to be here among real medical professionals doing amazing work has been a great privilege. It’s an amazing hospital. I know it’s been a while in the making, but it’s worth it and a wonderful building.”

During their visit the pair were given a tour of the new block where they greeted staff and patients, posed for selfies, signed autographs and handed out chocolates.

Acute Medical Unit patients Edith Minifie, 87, of Wednesbury, and Donna Purchas, 52, of Pelsall, were among the show’s fans who were thrilled to meet them. “It’s wonderful to meet you – it’s made my day,” said Edith. Donna, a big Casualty fan, added: “I can’t believe I’ve met you both – it’s given me such a boost.”

BBC Casualty stars Charles Venn and Neet Mohan pose for a selfie

BBC Casualty stars Charles Venn and Neet Mohan try their hand a being a receptionist with Walsall Manor Hospital staff

Walsall Healthcare NHS Trust chairman Sir David Nicholson said: “I remember when this hospital was in special measures and there was constant controversy over whether there would be a new Maternity Unit and a new Emergency Department. When I say that Walsall Healthcare is known nationally in the NHS for the performance of its Emergency Department after where it’s come from, it’s absolutely fantastic. I thank all the staff for everything you do.”

Neet Mohan hands out sweets to staff

Trust group chief executive Professor David Loughton said: “This is a great day which is definitely overdue.”