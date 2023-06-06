Dispersal order in Walsall extended by police to fight anti-social behaviour, crime and disorder

The dispersal order in Blakenall Heath has been extended to midday today (Tuesday, June 6). Photo: Walsall Police

The order by Walsall Police was put into effect on Sunday in response to an incident on Dawson Street on Saturday which saw officers called to reports of a group of men carrying knives.

It gave the force increased powers to deal with anti-social behaviour, crime and disorder in the Blakenall Heath area and was due to run for 24 hours, but has now been extended until today at 12.40pm.

A spokesman for Walsall Police said on Sunday: "Following recent disorder in Walsall, we have put a dispersal order in place for the next 24 hours covering the Blakenall Heath area.

"This gives us increased powers to deal with groups and individuals causing anti-social behaviour, crime and disorder

"The dispersal order came into effect at midday on Sunday (4 June) and runs for 24 hours.

"Our officers and Police Community Support Officers will be able to break up groups and temporarily ban people from the area.

"The order has been put in place following an incident in Dawson Street yesterday in which officers were called to reports of a group of men carrying knives.

"We understand the use of these powers can cause concern and can seem excessive, however our priority is to keep the public safe.

"We’re using these powers to prevent violence and disorder."