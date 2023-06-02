Police search for two men and woman after Walsall supermarket theft and worker assault

The incident took place at the Asda Superstore on George Street, Walsall at around 10.20pm on March 31.

West Midlands Police are now looking for two men in relation to the incident, and are also looking to talk to a woman in connection with an assault on a member of staff during the same incident.

On Twitter, West Midlands Police wrote: "Do you recognise these people? We would like to speak to the two men in relation to a theft at a supermarket in George Street, Walsall.

"We'd also like to speak to a woman in connection with assaulting a member of staff during the same incident at 10.20pm on 31 March."

West Midlands Police has asked anyone with information to get in touch via the Live Chat service on their website or call 101 quoting crime number: 20/223506/23.