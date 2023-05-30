Man wanted after girl grabbed by waist on bus

By James VukmirovicWalsallPublished:

An appeal for help has gone out to find a man wanted over an alleged sexual assault on a teenage girl on a bus.

West Midlands Police has said it wants to speak to this man over an alleged sexual assault. Photo: West Midlands Police
West Midlands Police has said it wants to speak to this man over an alleged sexual assault. Photo: West Midlands Police

West Midlands Police have made the appeal and released a photo of a man that they want to speak to after the incident, which happened on the afternoon on January 7.

The incident, which happened around 3pm and 3.15pm, took place on the number 31 bus from Walsall bus station heading towards Leamore and saw the man grab a teenage girl by the waist until she was able to free herself.

The force has asked for anyone with any information to contact them via Live Chat on the West Midlands Police website or call 101.

A spokesman for West Midlands Police said: "Do you recognise this man?

"We would like to speak to him over an alleged sexual assault on a teenage girl on a bus in Walsall.

"The incident took place between 3pm and 3.15pm on January 7 this year.

"A teenage girl was on the number 31 bus from Walsall bus station heading in the direction of Leamore when the assault took place.

"A man grabbed her by the waist until she managed to free herself.

"Anyone with any information should contact Live Chat via our website or by ringing 101 quoting crime number 20/92005/23."

Walsall
Local Hubs
News
Crime
James Vukmirovic

By James Vukmirovic

Senior Reporter@jamesvukmirovic

Senior Reporter at the Express & Star. Contact me at james.vukmirovic@mnamedia.co.uk.

Most Read

Sorry, we are not accepting comments on this article.

Top Stories

More from the Express & Star

Voices

Crime

Business

Education

UK & International News

UK News

Viral news

World News