Man wanted after girl grabbed by waist on bus

West Midlands Police has said it wants to speak to this man over an alleged sexual assault. Photo: West Midlands Police

West Midlands Police have made the appeal and released a photo of a man that they want to speak to after the incident, which happened on the afternoon on January 7.

The incident, which happened around 3pm and 3.15pm, took place on the number 31 bus from Walsall bus station heading towards Leamore and saw the man grab a teenage girl by the waist until she was able to free herself.

The force has asked for anyone with any information to contact them via Live Chat on the West Midlands Police website or call 101.

A spokesman for West Midlands Police said: "Do you recognise this man?

"We would like to speak to him over an alleged sexual assault on a teenage girl on a bus in Walsall.

"The incident took place between 3pm and 3.15pm on January 7 this year.

"A teenage girl was on the number 31 bus from Walsall bus station heading in the direction of Leamore when the assault took place.

"A man grabbed her by the waist until she managed to free herself.