Golf club ready to take trip to 1920s for charity event

Men's captain Tim Behague and women's captain Stephanie Haynes are ready to welcome people to the 1920s at the Peaky Blinders-themed evening

Walsall Golf Club will be the setting for a Peaky Blinders-themed evening on September 16, with guests asked to dress in their finest 1920s costumes for the event, which will raised money for Prostate Cancer and St Giles Hospice.

Tickets for the evening cost £25 each, which includes a two-course meal, a set of photos in a vintage photo booth and a free gin tasting session from Black Lodge Potions.

Women's captain Stephanie Haynes is the organiser of the event and said it was the first time that the Golf Club had hosted an event such as this.

She said: "We've never done anything like this at the club before and I'm a fan of Peaky Blinders, so I asked if we could put on an event where people will come dressed in the theme of the show.

"We'll have entertainment from the period, with music starting at the 1920s and progressing through the decades, the gin tasting and photo booth and funds from it will go to my charity St Giles and men's captain Tim Berhague's charity of Prostate Cancer."

Ms Haynes said she had done a lot of work for St Giles in the past to help raise funds for the charity and said it was a good way to help her charity, as well as help continue the work to cure prostate cancer.

She said: "St Giles is a charity that is close to my heart, as well as a lot of members as they've known people who have been treated by them, and it costs £9 million a year for them to provide care for local people and their families.

"They rely heavily on the generosity of the local community and we wanted to help them, while with Tim's charity, it was about raising awareness as one in eight men can get prostate cancer and, again, it's public generosity which helps them."

Ms Haynes said she had also approached the creator of Peaky Blinders, Steven Knight, for support for the night and said that while she hadn't heard back yet, she remained hopeful of his help.

She said: "I know it's a long shot, but I was able to approach his people and they said they would communicate with him about it and it would be nice if he could get involved in some way.

"We are also working to get the message out to members at the club around the event and try and get them to support the charities and come along."

The Peaky Blinders-themed night takes place on Saturday, September 16, starting at 7.30pm.