HGV caught on camera veering across busy M6 near Walsall and tearing down stretch of central reservation

The footage captures the moment the yellow HGV, travelling northbound on the carriageway to the right, veers into the third lane as it comes under the gantry before mounting the central reservation barrier and driving along the steel guard until going out of view

Footage of the incident, which caused 90-minute delays for drivers, has been released by National Highways which is appealing for information.

The HGV simply carried on its journey, leaving a trail of damage in its wake, which was spotted shortly afterwards by a traffic officer on routine patrol.

As well as narrowly avoiding another vehicle as it veered across into the third lane of the motorway, the HGV took out 28 lengths of safety barrier – around 100m in length – on the stretch between junction 10 for Walsall and 10a for the M54.

Some of the damaged safety barrier after the incident

The barrier had to be repaired as quickly as possible which meant closing off one lane of the motorway to enable the workforce to safely carry out repairs.

It impacted on the busy morning peak traffic with vehicles queuing back up to eight miles at one point.

And National Highways said it had left the taxpayer footing a hefty repair bill.

David Hind, from National Highways Network Claims, has appealed to the public for help in a bid to recoup some of the thousands of pounds spent on the repairs.

He said: “Incidents like this have a massive impact on the travelling public and the delays prove costly for the many businesses that rely on goods being transported across the country.

“We don’t know whether this driver was distracted for a moment or what caused the vehicle to veer across the high-speed road but the footage shows we could easily have been looking at a very serious incident and potentially loss of life.

“Fortunately the steel safety barrier did its job and prevented the lorry going over into the opposite carriageway but it was important that we then replaced it as quickly as possible to protect other road users.

“We have liaised with the police and it appears that it was not reported, the driver left the scene and left someone else to pick up the bill for this damage.

"It is important that we protect the taxpayers’ purse and would like to recoup some of the thousands of pounds spent on the repairs.

“So if anyone has any information about this, or any similar incidents, please do get in touch.”

The incident happened just after 6am on May 9 on the northbound carriageway of the M6.

The road fully reopened shortly before 11am.