Walsall man killed in motorway collision between Mercedes and broken-down lorry

By Eleanor LawsonWalsall

A 38-year-old man from Walsall has been killed after a Mercedes collided with a broken-down lorry on the M3 in Hampshire yesterday.

The fatal collision occurred on the M3 southbound near junction 11 at 10.43am.

Police were called to the crash near Winchester which involved a broken-down HGV and a grey Mercedes Sprinter.

The driver of the Mercedes, a 38-year-old man from Walsall, was sadly pronounced dead at the scene.

The southbound carriageway was closed for several hours as the dynamics of the collision led to a complicated and difficult recovery, after an initial investigation was completed.

Police Sergeant Spencer Wragg, of the Hampshire and Isle of Wight Constabulary's Roads Policing Unit, said: “I would like to thank motorists for their patience yesterday whilst we dealt with the aftermath of this incident, with our partners from the emergency services, highways agency and specialist recovery.

“I would ask that anyone who may have witnessed the incident itself or either vehicle just prior to the collision to contacts us.

“We would particularly like to speak to anyone with relevant dash cam footage that may assist our investigation.”

Anyone with information should call 101, quoting reference 44230192336.

Eleanor Lawson

By Eleanor Lawson

Reporter

Community News Reporter at the Express & Star.

