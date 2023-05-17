Notification Settings

Uncertain future for former home of historic Walsall shop after transformation plans dropped

By Gurdip ThandiWalsallPublished: Comments

The future of a ‘quirky’ old antiques shop in Walsall is uncertain once again after plans to transform it were pulled.

The former Curio Shop in Freer Street, Walsall

Walsall Council has been spending around £12,000 per year for well over a decade on scaffolding following the detection of structural problems in the Grade II Listed building on Freer Street.

Hopes had been raised that it would be given a new lease of life when plans were put forward to redevelop the property into three new apartments.

But the application on Walsall Council’s planning portal said the proposal, submitted by Thahar Sardar, had now been withdrawn.

A Walsall Council spokesperson said it had been pulled by the applicant who is now “considering” an alternative scheme for the building.

In the old proposal, agent Town Planning Expert said: “In the opinion of the applicant the proposal would restore this historic building, providing much needed accommodation and adding vitality to the town centre and as such complies with national and local policies and guidelines.”

The Curio Shop was established in 1969 and started on Freer Street before it had to move out of the premises and into a unit in George Street, opposite the Asda superstore.

It remained there for 10 years before closing in 2018. Before Covid, it operated a pitch on Walsall market and the business continues to buy and sell antiques as well as specialising in house clearances.

The Freer Street building was originally built for residential and had workshops at the rear of the premises before being later used for retail.

The inside of the former Curio Shop in Freer Street, Walsall

As owners of the property, the onus to maintain it and ensure it is kept safe fell on the authority.

When the building was under offer last year, Council leader Mike Bird s aid: “I know many people will remember the Curio Shop, in all its quirkiness, with great affection.

“It’s been sad to see this historic building unoccupied and not in use for many years.

“I very much hope that, through the endeavours of the purchaser, the building is brought back to use again and can continue its story as part of Walsall’s history.”

Gurdip Thandi

By Gurdip Thandi

@Gurdo

Local Democracy Reporter covering Walsall.

