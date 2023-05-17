59-year-old man arrested in Walsall for knife possession after alert from police dog

A 59-year-old man was arrested for possessing a knife after an alert from police dog Stan.

Officers were carrying out an operation in Walsall town centre as part of Operation Sceptre, a week-long national campaign to help tackle knife crime.

Stan, from the force's Police Dog Unit, alerted officers to a man who was then stopped as they thought he could be in possession of drugs.

Officers arrested the 59-year-old after discovering a knife on him and took him into custody at Bloxwich Police Station.

The police's St Matthew’s neighbourhood team joined officers with Delves Police and the Walsall Neighbourhood taskforce to take part in the operation.

Inspector Pete Poolton, inner sector neighbourhood manager at Walsall LPA, said: “Stan plays a vital role and during the operation 14 people were stopped. To make an arrest and take a knife off our streets was an excellent result.

“We realise knife crime is a concern for the community and we will continue to tackle this threat, make arrests and take knives off our streets.”

A spokesperson for the force added: "This week officers across the force will be intensifying efforts to reduce knife crime and get weapons off the streets as part of #OpSceptre.

"Other operations which will take place in Walsall and across the force include patrols and weapons sweeps.

"We will be working across teams to help keep the public safe and raise awareness around youth violence including engaging with young people and educating them about knives.

"If you see something suspicious or need to report crime get in touch via 101 or by visiting our website.