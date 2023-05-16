Walsall woman arrested in connection with county lines drug dealing in Staffordshire

officers seized a quantity of class A drugs including cocaine, ecstasy and LSD as well as some cannabis vegetation and £650 in cash

The 25-year-old was detained after police received intelligence about her activities at 7pm on Monday on King Street in Newcastle-under-Lyme.

Following a search, officers seized a quantity of class A drugs including cocaine, ecstasy and LSD as well as some cannabis vegetation and £650 in cash.

The 25-year-old woman has been arrested on suspicion of possession of class A drugs with intent to supply. She remains in police custody while inquiries continue.

Detective Inspector Tim Boulton of Staffordshire Police’s major and organised crime team, said: “We are determined to target and disrupt any drug activity in our communities, especially county lines dealing, which has a devastating impact on our area as well as the individuals involved.

“This type of dealing sees organised crime groups use phone lines to move and supply drugs, usually from cities into smaller towns and rural areas.

“These groups exploit vulnerable people, including children and those with mental health or addiction issues, by recruiting them to distribute the drugs as ‘runners’.

“Criminals may also use a vulnerable person’s home as their base of operations. This is known as ‘cuckooing’.

“We would like to encourage anyone who suspects drug dealing in their area to contact us so we can continue to take action to prevent these harmful substances getting on our streets.”