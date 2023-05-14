Pink is the colour as runners and walkers take on Race for Life in Walsall

There were hundreds of people taking part

The Walsall Race for Life, which was raising funds for Cancer Research, saw hundreds of people head for Walsall Arboretum on Sunday morning to take on a specially set out course and raise funds for the charity.

Walkers and runners of all ages took part in the event

Walking or running, the participants completed either a 3K, 5K or 10K course, with those doing the longest distance receiving computer-clocked times at the end.

The runners get underway

The start area was awash with pink as those taking part wore pink t-shirts, wigs, socks, leggings and even tutus, while also wearing a message on the back to whoever they were running or walking the event for.

The Nutty Neighbours from Aldridge strike a pose ahead of the off

Cancer Research West Midlands event manager Natalie Corbett said that more than 550 people had signed up for one of the events and said the community was a great part of the event.

She said: "I think our main supporters are here as they want to beat cancer sooner, so the money they have raised is more significant to them.

"We really do have a fantastic community here and at every event we have here, we are overwhelmed by the support we get and the fantastic turnouts that we get.

Ninz Kaur with Lax Singh from Hansworth Wood. Running in memory of their Dad and Father In Law

"Everyone looks great in their pink and it really puts a smile on everyone's face, particularly in the Arboretum, which is a fantastic location and it's all just brilliant."

Those taking part were put through their paces with a fun workout by Marc Roe, while they also heard messages from people who had received help from Cancer Research.

Marc Roe got everyone warmed up with a dance to Agadoo

The weather was beautiful, with the sun shining over the Arboretum, and plenty of the participants and supporters were getting glitter put on their face and taking on water before the event started.

They included Nick Buttery from Willenhall, who was running the 5K for Belle House Children's Home and said it was going to be a group effort.

Dwayne Graham & Nick Buttery with Rose Anna Lane from Willenhall. Nick said the event was a good way to get children into help others

He said: "There's no history of cancer in my family, but some of the children have had cancer, so it was important that we try and actively engage in doing anything that the kids want to go out and do, so we decided to do this as a show of support with them and do it as a group.

"Race for Life is something that everybody can do, whether running or walking, and while I'm not a long distance runner, I and the rest of the team will get over the line regardless of shape."

Denise Price, Maisy Humphreys and Katherine Humphreys were part of a team running at the event

Katharine Humphreys was part of a team of runners from Princefield First School on Penkridge taking part and said they were doing it for a person they worked with.

She said: "She's been battling it for a few years, so we were just inspired to do something to raise money for her and she is just chuffed to bits that we're doing this.

"It's great to do it here as I grew up around here and it's nice to run it and have a good time and raise money for a good cause, with all of us running the 5K."

There was a mixture of younger and older participants, with Anne Weaver from Darlaston among the older members, with the 62-year-old saying that she loved doing the event to honour those lost to cancer.

Anne Weaver said it was worth the exhertion to help others

She said: "I've had friends and family who've lost their lives to cancer and people battling through it, so if I can get myself here and amble around, it's worth it to raise funds for a worthy charity.