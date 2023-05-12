Delays of at least 30 minutes after collision scatters debris across M6 near Walsall

The incident happened on the northbound carriageway between junction 6 for Birmingham and junction 7 for Walsall.
As of 5.39am, recovery was on its way and traffic officers were on the scene.
Debris, as could be seen in the attached CCTV image, needed clearing off the road.
There were delays of at least half an hour.
