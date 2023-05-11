Walsall vape retailer fined for underage sales

Disposable vape pens

Rajinder Singh, owner of Vape Trick, on Park Street, Walsall, pleaded guilty in court after failing a test purchase carried out by trading standards relating to underage sales.

On September 1, 2022, trading standards officers carried out a test purchasing exercise that saw a 15-year-old volunteer purchase age-restricted products unchallenged. Mr Singh was charged £1,870 for failing the check.

Councillor Garry Perry, deputy leader for resilient communities, said: "Retailers like Vape Trick that endanger our communities need to be held to account. This should serve as a warning to other retailers that flout the regulation.

"My thanks go to our Trading Standards officer who, along with others in the Wider Regulatory Services team, quietly do so much to keep us all safe."

The search came after officers received multiple reports of suspected underage sales. Following these reports, a volunteer went into the store and purchased a strawberry-flavoured nicotine vape.

The volunteer was served by Mr Singh's son, who he admitted had no previous retail experience or formal training.

Councillor Perry continued: "These types of disposable vapes are intentionally appealing to children due to their flavours and bright colours, and contain as much nicotine as at least 40 cigarettes.