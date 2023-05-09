Notification Settings

Subscribe to one or all notification sources from this one place.

Newsletter

Subscribe to our newsletter to get the day's top stories sent directly to you.

Wannabe police recruit joins officers on shift to celebrate fourth birthday

By Eleanor LawsonWalsallPublished: Comments

A four-year-old boy who aspires to be a policeman joined officers for a shift at Bloxwich Police Station to celebrate his birthday.

Lewis Jones joined officers for a shift at Bloxwich Police station to celebrate his fourth birthday.
Lewis Jones joined officers for a shift at Bloxwich Police station to celebrate his fourth birthday.

Lewis Jones joined the neighbourhood team at Bloxwich Police Station to mark his special day.

The future recruit was dressed for the occasion as he arrived in uniform, met officers and learned about the role of an officer.

He was shown how to handcuff someone, sat in a police car, as well as standing in a cage in a police van.

Joe Aitchison, CID Investigation Officer at Walsall LPA, said: “It was lovely to meet Lewis and his mum Hayley.

"He was so enthusiastic about coming to Bloxwich Police Station to meet officers. I remember just being like him as a youngster, always with a desire to join the police.

"Let’s hope he goes on to fulfil his dreams and join us when he is older.”

Lewis's mum Hayley Jones said: “Thank you so much, he loved every moment of it. Definitely a birthday he won’t forget in a hurry.”

Walsall
Local Hubs
News
Bloxwich
Eleanor Lawson

By Eleanor Lawson

Reporter

Community News Reporter at the Express & Star.

Most Read

Top Stories

More from the Express & Star

Voices

Crime

Business

Education

UK & International News

UK News

Viral news

World News