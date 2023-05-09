Wannabe police recruit joins officers on shift to celebrate fourth birthday

Lewis Jones joined officers for a shift at Bloxwich Police station to celebrate his fourth birthday.

The future recruit was dressed for the occasion as he arrived in uniform, met officers and learned about the role of an officer.

He was shown how to handcuff someone, sat in a police car, as well as standing in a cage in a police van.

Joe Aitchison, CID Investigation Officer at Walsall LPA, said: “It was lovely to meet Lewis and his mum Hayley.

"He was so enthusiastic about coming to Bloxwich Police Station to meet officers. I remember just being like him as a youngster, always with a desire to join the police.

"Let’s hope he goes on to fulfil his dreams and join us when he is older.”