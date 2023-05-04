Historic former Walsall pub on the market with guide price of £385k

The former White Hart

Developers and investors alike are expected to competing for the Grade II listed White Hart in Caldmore Green when it comes under the hammer in Bond Wolfe’s May online sale.

It is being offered with a guide price of more than £385,000.

The White Hart has been converted into eight flats, but it is currently empty and is considered suitable for redevelopment.

It is set to be one of the star lots in the livestreamed sale event on Thursday, May 18.

Gurpreet Bassi, chief executive of Bond Wolfe, said: “This is a building steeped in local folklore. An attractive and historic structure originally built as a home in the late 17th Century, later converted into a pub and then redeveloped as apartments in the 1990s.

“Now in need of refurbishment, this property has considerable development potential once the necessary planning permissions are secured. We are confident it will attract competitive bidding from developers and property investors from across the UK and overseas in our May sale.”

The property was originally the site of a timber-framed house owned by the family of George Hawe, who had moved from Solihull to Walsall and became Mayor in 1588. The current building was built in the second half of the 17th Century, with timbers from the original house used in the new roof.

By 1818 the former family home was now a pub, The White Hart, with one Henry Carter as licensee. It underwent major renovation in 1884, becoming the building that stands on the site today. It was converted to homes in 1994, divided into eight-self-contained flats across the ground and first floors.

It occupies a triangular-shaped plot of land on the corner of Caldmore Green and Corporation Street.