Coronation Walk of Faith in Walsall to celebrate King as defender of all faiths

The route for the Coronation Walk of Faith

The walk will start at 3pm on Saturday, May 6 and walkers will set off from St Matthews Church in Walsall before arriving at Baba Balak Nath Mandir.

People taking part in the walk will go onward to Guru Nanak Gurdwara before finishing at Aisha Mosque.

The route will be 1.3 miles in distance, the same distance as the procession being held for the Coronation outside Buckingham Palace.

Guests will be welcomed at St Matthews Church at 2.30pm and a ribbon cutting ceremony will be held by the Mayor of Walsall.

The walk will end at approximately 4.30pm at Aisha Mosque where refreshments will be available.

The walk is being organised by Black Country Innovate CIC. Nasar Iqbal, from the CIC, said: “This walk of faith will allow us to visit our rich diversity, which exists in our places of worship and the communities that they serve.

"The Royal family have welcomed people of other faiths and integrated them into British society.

"We hope this walk celebrating the King’s coronation can help increase community cohesion and integration in Walsall.”