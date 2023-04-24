Lexx Jerkz Bar and Grill in Walsall is now boarded up until July

Lexx Jerkz Bar and Grill has been closed for three months after West Midlands Police secured a Closure Order at Walsall Magistrates Court on Friday.

The force said the bar in Bridge Street, Walsall, was linked with drug-taking, incidents of violence and unreasonable levels of noise.

Those living near the bar, which has been boarded up with nobody allowed inside until July, were relieved about the closure.

Jacob Sheerer, 23, said: "It was pretty bad in there, to be honest, I went once and I wouldn't go again.

"They seemed to not care about what anyone did in there and it was always way too loud."

Sophie Singh, 30, added: "It just wasn't a nice place, I get that it's a bar and stuff but it wasn't a nice vibe. I'm not really shocked that it's been boarded up. I'm surprised it wasn't sooner."

The venue had its licence revoked in November last year by Walsall Council's licensing sub-committee as police described it as a "public nuisance".

Violent assaults, robberies and cannabis smoking have all been recorded on the premises within the last year. In October 2021 the licence holder was also placed on a three-month action plan following a positive drug swab in the toilets but police said communication had broken down.

The owners lodged an appeal and continued trading with the hearing set for July

Owners said councillors "attached too much weight to the views and evidence of the police, even when there were gaps in the evidence".

In February Lexx Jerkz Limited was dissolved but, despite having no license, the business continued to trade.