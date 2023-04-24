Notification Settings

Subscribe to one or all notification sources from this one place.

Newsletter

Subscribe to our newsletter to get the day's top stories sent directly to you.

Relief as 'nuisance' Walsall bar is shut down and boarded up for three months

By Daniel WaltonWalsallPublished: Comments

Residents living near a 'problem' bar that's been closed down after operating without a licence have said they're surprised it didn't happen sooner.

Lexx Jerkz Bar and Grill in Walsall is now boarded up until July
Lexx Jerkz Bar and Grill in Walsall is now boarded up until July

Lexx Jerkz Bar and Grill has been closed for three months after West Midlands Police secured a Closure Order at Walsall Magistrates Court on Friday.

The force said the bar in Bridge Street, Walsall, was linked with drug-taking, incidents of violence and unreasonable levels of noise.

Those living near the bar, which has been boarded up with nobody allowed inside until July, were relieved about the closure.

Jacob Sheerer, 23, said: "It was pretty bad in there, to be honest, I went once and I wouldn't go again.

"They seemed to not care about what anyone did in there and it was always way too loud."

Sophie Singh, 30, added: "It just wasn't a nice place, I get that it's a bar and stuff but it wasn't a nice vibe. I'm not really shocked that it's been boarded up. I'm surprised it wasn't sooner."

The venue had its licence revoked in November last year by Walsall Council's licensing sub-committee as police described it as a "public nuisance".

Violent assaults, robberies and cannabis smoking have all been recorded on the premises within the last year. In October 2021 the licence holder was also placed on a three-month action plan following a positive drug swab in the toilets but police said communication had broken down.

The owners lodged an appeal and continued trading with the hearing set for July

Owners said councillors "attached too much weight to the views and evidence of the police, even when there were gaps in the evidence".

In February Lexx Jerkz Limited was dissolved but, despite having no license, the business continued to trade.

Lexx Jerkz Barr and Grill did not resepond to attempts to contact them.

Walsall
Local Hubs
News
Business
Daniel Walton

By Daniel Walton

Community News Reporter

Community News Reporter covering the West Midlands for the Express & Star.

Most Read

Top Stories

More from the Express & Star

Voices

Crime

Business

Education

UK & International News

UK News

Viral news

World News