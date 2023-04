Flan O'Briens in Ablewell Street

Flan O’Briens on Ablewell Street, Walsall, wants to play recorded music from 10 am until 2am, seven days a week.

Currently, the venue is open 3pm-11pm Monday-Thursday, 3pm-2am on Fridays, 12pm-2am on Saturdays and 12pm-12am on Sundays.