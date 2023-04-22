Group celebrates £90,000 lottery windfall

United Support Group CIC will use the cash for its ‘Discover You’ project.

The purpose of this project is to create a long-term sustainable blueprint, in which other community groups can design activities, creatively and therapeutically, for children, young people and adults who have a diagnosed neurodevelopmental condition (ND).

The Discover You project aims to support and offer services to children, young people and adults with neurodevelopmental conditions.

It aims to enable individuals to develop physically, intellectually, emotionally, and socially through therapeutic activities, building on their social skills and development.

National Lottery players raise over £30 million a week for good causes across the UK.

The National Lottery Community Fund distributes a share of this to projects to support people and communities to prosper and thrive.

Ann Marie Frost, project manager for the Discover You group, said: “Thanks to National Lottery players, this grant means that we can bring our brand new project ‘Discover You’ into our community.