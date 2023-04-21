Muslims get together to celebrate end of holy month

It was a time for families and friends to come together

The Aisha Mosque in Walsall was one of many across the borough filled with worshippers as they marked the end of Ramadan and celebrated Eid al-Fitr on Friday.

Thousands of people, including 20 different nationalities, came to the mosque in Caldmore during the morning, with four different prayer sessions held to cater for all those wishing to pray there.

The shoe hall was one of many areas which became an area for people to pray as the mosque looked to find space

It replaced the previously planned outdoor prayer event on parkland in Bescot, which was cancelled due to a waterlogged field and persistent rain on Friday, and the mosque catered for all those wishing to pray by utilising all available space.

This included people praying in the new extension at the mosque, in the Wudu cleaning area, inside the main office and along the shoe corridor, with more than 1,300 people attending the 10am service alone.

The women's area of the mosque was full to the brim with worshippers

Imam Muhammed Saeed said the mosque had made the arrangements to get as many people in as possible after it had become clear the weather would be unsuitable for an outdoor event.

He said: "People were slightly disappointed about having to cancel the outdoor event because of the weather, but this is actually how Allah wills and we are still able to accommodate as many people as possible.

"If we announced there was going to be yet another Eid prayer today, you would see the same number of people gathering here as with the other prayers.

"We arranged the different times to allow as many people as possible to come, such as people coming to the 6.30am session, and it's all been about contingency planning to make sure no corner was left empty and no one missed out."

It was a time to reflect and give thanks at the end of the holy month

Senior committee member Zia ul Haq said it had been a good atmosphere and everyone had enjoyed the event, saying that the Aisha Mosque was a place where everyone was welcome.

He said: "We are welcoming to everyone and are non-sectarian, with more than 20 different nationalities coming here, and I think we make everyone welcome and feel at home.

"It would have been good to do the outside event, but we have made the best of it and seen all four prayers fill the Mosque to and, in some cases, over the capacity, so people have been delighted to get together and celebrate Eid."

The shoe hall was filled as worshippers left their shoes to go to prayer

Following prayers, many of those visiting their relatives and friends to wish them a happy Eid and often exchange gifts or sweets, as well as enjoying meals together.

Among the food being eaten was halwa, made from semolina, butter and sugar; puri, a type of lightly fried bread, and chick pea curry, with other meals being served throughout the day.